Priestley Farquharson (R) should be used to Newport County's much criticised Rodney Parade pitch

From the sands of Tahiti to Tranmere on a Tuesday night, via Connah's Quay Nomads and the Champions League.

It has been a unique journey for ex-Nomad Priestley Farquharson to arrive at Newport County and achieve his Football League dream.

But now the England beach soccer international has added another item to his football bucket list.

"Promotion is the next goal now, that is what we are focussing on and I think we can do it," he said.

Farquharson, 23, has settled in quickly at the League Two promotion chasers, having signed from Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

"League football has always been my dream. I didn't really hesitate. (Nomads manager) Andy Morrison was kind enough to let me go and he said if there was any league team which wanted me he would not stop me."

Farquharson is convinced there are other "hidden gems" in the Cymru Premier League, though his journey to Rodney Parade has been long and varied.

London-born Farquharson played non-league football with Hitchin Town, Billericay Town, Hayes & Yeading United and Bishop's Stortford before joining Connah's Quay for the lure of European football in 2019.

"It was eye-opening," he said.

"Not a lot of people even in this league have played Champions League and Europa League or experienced it. It was one of those things that jumped out at me, I did not want to turn it down.

"Every kid's dream is to hear the Champions League song, you just feel immense pride. It's the biggest competition, the big players Messi and Ronaldo play in it, as well as the Man Citys. It was another dream ticked off the list."

It was all a far cry from his release by Wycombe Wanderers as a teenager, which led to his globetrotting exploits courtesy of beach soccer.

"That came about through a friend of a friend. I went there for a little mess about and he asked me back," he said.

"Since then I have just played for them, touring around the world so I cannot complain. It was a very good experience. It helps me with my touch as well."

Farquharson has made more than 50 appearances for the England beach soccer team. His favourite beach venue was a far cry from Newport's famed Transporter Bridge: Tahiti.

"Some people don't know where that is," he said. "It is next to Hawaii. It was incredible there, it's just a different way of life they live out there, so that was a great experience."

Inevitably, the beach soccer background begs a question on the state of the Rodney Parade pitch, as Newport want to move some of their remaining home games from the ground they share with rugby sides Dragons and Newport RFC.

Farquharson is diplomatic, saying: "There is a bit of sand here, so I am used to it."

On Tuesday County, who are sixth in League Two, play a key fixture at fourth-placed Tranmere, with Farquharson confident in his new team.

"We are right in the mix. Everyone is beating everyone I definitely believe we can get promoted," he said.

As for the beach soccer, well that will have to be put on hold now he is an EFL player.

"The gaffer won't want me to go away now and play on the sand," Farquharson said. "I will stick to the grass."