West Ham United v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham's Darren Randolph suffered a hip injury when deputising for Lukasz Fabianski last weekend

TEAM NEWS

West Ham goalkeepers Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph are both nursing injuries.

Randolph suffered a hip problem last weekend after coming in for Fabianski, who has an arm injury.

Leeds will assess Pascal Struijk, who was forced off in the home defeat by Aston Villa, plus several players who are nearing a return to full fitness.

Rodrigo, Gaetano Berardi and Ian Poveda all played for the development side on Friday, but Kalvin Phillips missed out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are very up and down at the moment - they are a bit like Aston Villa in that they are hard to predict.

West Ham have been far more consistent, which is why they are in the race for the top four. Yes, they lost at Manchester City last weekend but that was still a very good performance.

If Kalvin Phillips is back in the Leeds midfield then that improves their chances, but I'm backing the Hammers to maintain their impressive form.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Ben Howard

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are winless in their past seven home games against Leeds (D4, L3).

The Hammers are looking to complete their first league double over Leeds since 1953-54, and their first top-flight league double since 1929-30.

This is their 100th league meeting.

West Ham United

West Ham have won four of their past five home league matches.

Only Manchester City have earned more more Premier League points than West Ham's 22 in 2021.

The Hammers are vying to win three consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2019.

West Ham's last 10 goals at London Stadium in all competitions have been scored by 10 different players, including an own goal.

Michail Antonio has been directly involved in 19 goals in his past 22 Premier League starts for West Ham, with 15 goals and four assists - but he has never scored in eight league appearances against Leeds.

Leeds United