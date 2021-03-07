Chelsea v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thiago Silva has not played for Chelsea since injuring his thigh making a clearance against Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva is nearing a return after missing the last seven games because of a thigh problem, and will be assessed.

The Blues will continue to monitor striker Tammy Abraham, who has been nursing a minor injury and was not involved against Liverpool on Thursday.

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is doubtful because of a calf problem.

Tom Davies and Seamus Coleman will also need to be assessed, while Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea still haven't conceded a home goal in four games under Thomas Tuchel and Everton are better on the road than they are at Goodison Park - the Toffees haven't lost an away game since 1 November and 29 of their 46 points have come on the road.

I'm going to go with a Chelsea win here, although it would not surprise me if Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti ends up getting something to show for his return to Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League home games against Everton, winning 14 of those matches.

The Londoners have lost three of their last four top-flight fixtures against the Toffees, as many defeats as in the previous 15 meetings.

Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 1978-79 campaign.

Chelsea

The Blues are unbeaten in all 10 of their league and cup games under Thomas Tuchel, winning seven of those matches.

Chelsea have earned 18 Premier League points since Tuchel's first game, a total exceeded only by Manchester City in that period.

The Londoners can keep five consecutive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time since a similar sequence between November 2014 and January 2015.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel could become the first manager in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home games in charge in the competition.

Edouard Mendy has kept 12 clean sheets in 22 Premier League starts. Of the 210 goalkeepers to have started at least 10 games in the competition, he is the only one to keep a clean sheet in more than half.

