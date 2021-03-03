Klopp says club's pay the wages of players and should have priority

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says players cannot be allowed to travel for March's international break if they have to quarantine when they return.

In the UK at present, anyone returning from coronavirus 'red list' countries is required to quarantine for 10 days.

Fifa says clubs can prevent players leaving if they need to quarantine for five days or more on their return.

"I understand the need of the different FA's but it is a time where you cannot make everybody happy," said Klopp.

"The players are paid by the clubs so that means we have to be the first priority. You cannot make everyone happy in this period of our lives.

"We are not 100% sure because it's not clear as some countries might change the venues where they play.

"You always have to wait until the last second pretty much because people need time to make decisions.

"I think everybody agrees that we cannot let the players go and come back and quarantine for 10 days in a hotel - that's not how we can do it."

The Premier League recently sent new coronavirus protocols to its clubs saying players and staff needed to self-isolate for 10 days after trips abroad, except to train and play matches.

This self-isolation period could be halved if players and staff tested negative after five days.

In addition, players face stricter rules after international duty. If they leave an elite bubble to visit families while away, they will have to self-isolate for 10 days at home without being able to train or play.

Portugal, all of South America and parts of southern Africa are part of the UK's 'red list' of countries.

For Liverpool, that would impact players such as Brazil's Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino as well as Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

"We are concerned," said Klopp about players going on international duty. "All the things that happened from a virus point of view in the last few months was when someone had to leave the bubble.

"In England, it is all going in the right direction and looks positive and promising. Yes, we are concerned about these kind of things."