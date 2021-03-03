Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager concerned about players going on international duty because of quarantine rules

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Klopp says club's pay the wages of players and should have priority

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says players cannot be allowed to travel for March's international break if they have to quarantine when they return.

In the UK at present, anyone returning from coronavirus 'red list' countries is required to quarantine for 10 days.

Fifa says clubs can prevent players leaving if they need to quarantine for five days or more on their return.

"I understand the need of the different FA's but it is a time where you cannot make everybody happy," said Klopp.

"The players are paid by the clubs so that means we have to be the first priority. You cannot make everyone happy in this period of our lives.

"We are not 100% sure because it's not clear as some countries might change the venues where they play.

"You always have to wait until the last second pretty much because people need time to make decisions.

"I think everybody agrees that we cannot let the players go and come back and quarantine for 10 days in a hotel - that's not how we can do it."

The Premier League recently sent new coronavirus protocols to its clubs saying players and staff needed to self-isolate for 10 days after trips abroad, except to train and play matches.

This self-isolation period could be halved if players and staff tested negative after five days.

In addition, players face stricter rules after international duty. If they leave an elite bubble to visit families while away, they will have to self-isolate for 10 days at home without being able to train or play.

Portugal, all of South America and parts of southern Africa are part of the UK's 'red list' of countries.

For Liverpool, that would impact players such as Brazil's Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino as well as Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

"We are concerned," said Klopp about players going on international duty. "All the things that happened from a virus point of view in the last few months was when someone had to leave the bubble.

"In England, it is all going in the right direction and looks positive and promising. Yes, we are concerned about these kind of things."

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by CaptainMoonlight, today at 16:47

    Three important games in one week coming up for England.

    H - San Marino
    A - Albania
    H - Poland

    I can't wait

    🤣

  • Comment posted by SelBee, today at 16:47

    In full agreement with Klopp. The players first allegiance is to the club as they are the employers and this is where they receive their livelihood from. Besides the virus problems, there is also the injuries concerns.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 16:47

    More whine than a MK3 Ford Cortina's rear diff that's done 350k, just get on with it.

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 16:46

    Stupid to have international breaks in the middle of a pandemic.

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 16:48

      bobby smith replied:
      The problem is they have to get the games on because the World Cup is next year

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 16:46

    Fully agree with Klopp on this, the international 'break' is completely unacceptable and unnecessary during a global pandemic.

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 16:49

      bobby smith replied:
      Guess we should cancel World Cup 2022 then if the break is unnecessary

  • Comment posted by Robioto, today at 16:46

    That's it Klopp get your excuses in early, ignoring the fact that it's the same for everyone. Maybe it is your stubbornness of not adjusting your tactics, despite having players out and losing every week? Or perhaps you should have signed a 4th senior centre back in the summer. Nah, can't be that, never Liverpool's fault, never Klopp's fault, just a never ending stream of excuses.

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 16:45

    Just push the fixtures down the road to another time. There's a GLOBAL pandemic on. Covid doesn't adjust to our schedules, we need to adjust to what's possible right now. Common sense, folks.

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 16:45

    Clubs pay the wages

  • Comment posted by Tacush, today at 16:44

    Thought they were all injured/cold feet?

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 16:44

    We can't have minimal fans in our own country but the players can jet off to high risk areas like Brazil and Portugal. Stupid.

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 16:47

      bobby smith replied:
      They can’t travel to 30 red lists counties which some parts of Africa whole of South America and Portugal

  • Comment posted by manlikemane, today at 16:43

    no, clubs are not automatically first priority

    • Reply posted by Freddy75, today at 16:45

      Freddy75 replied:
      Who pays the players' wages?

  • Comment posted by 20 Titles Man United OK, today at 16:43

    Got to say he’s got a point. Nearing the end of the pandemic now anyway though 😷😷

    • Reply posted by Danny, today at 16:46

      Danny replied:
      Not if unnessary travel (ie. football) is still allowed. Lockdown should be an actual lockdown.

      If people actually adhered to it then a Pandemic could be over in 2 werks. Yet here we are, a year later. People still just travelling around like idiots.

  • Comment posted by Capeesh, today at 16:40

    Here comes the latest whinge

    • Reply posted by hyprfox, today at 16:44

      hyprfox replied:
      klopp does NOT whinge

