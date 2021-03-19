Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Peter Lorimer made his debut for Leeds aged just 15 in 1962

Leeds United's all-time record goalscorer Peter Lorimer has died aged 74, the club have announced.

The former Scotland international scored 238 goals in 705 appearances for Leeds over two spells spanning 23 years.

He won two league titles, the FA Cup and League Cup with Leeds under legendary manager Don Revie.

Leeds announced "with great sadness" that Lorimer had died on Saturday morning "following a long-term illness.

"Peter's contribution to Leeds United will never be forgotten and his passing leaves another huge hole in the Leeds United family," read a statement.

"He will always remain a club icon and his legacy at Elland Road will live on."

Lorimer became Leeds' youngest ever player when he made his debut against Southampton in September 1962 at the age of 15 years, 289 days.

As an attacking midfielder, he would go on to become a key member of Revie's team that became a dominant force in English football, winning the League Cup in 1968, the First Division in 1969 and 1974, the Charity Shield in 1969 and the FA Cup in 1972.

They also tasted European success with victory in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1968 and 1971, as well as reaching the 1973 European Cup Winners' Cup final and the 1975 European Cup final.

He thought he had scored in the European Cup final, but his goal was controversially disallowed, and Leeds lost to Bayern Munich.

Lorimer also won 21 caps for Scotland and played in all three of their matches at the 1974 World Cup, scoring in the 2-0 win against Zaire.

Current Leeds captain Liam Cooper paid tribute to Lorimer, tweeting: "Fly High Peter. A legend that we all aspire to be like. Sending all our love to Peter's family".

Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas also wrote on Twitter: "After the high of last night, we learn of such sad news this morning. My thoughts are with Peter'sfamily and friends at this difficult time."

