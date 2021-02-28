Match ends, Villarreal 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Leaders Atletico Madrid moved five points clear at the top of La Liga by winning away at Villarreal.
Atletico, aiming to win the Spanish title for the first time since 2013-14, went ahead thanks to an own goal from Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza.
Joao Felix doubled their lead with a low strike in the second half.
The result leaves them five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona and six ahead of Real Madrid, who Atletico host in a derby game on 7 March.
For Atletico, this was a return to form after they had gone three games without a win and were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.
They have the best defensive record in La Liga with only 16 goals conceded in 24 matches, although this was their first clean sheet in 10 matches in all competitions.
Real will move above Barcelona and into second if they win at home against Real Sociedad on Monday (20:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Villarreal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Asenjo
- 8Foyth
- 3AlbiolBooked at 51mins
- 4Torres
- 24PedrazaSubstituted forEstupiñánat 60'minutes
- 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forBaenaat 71'minutes
- 25CapoueSubstituted forCostaat 71'minutesBooked at 30mins
- 5Parejo
- 11Chukwueze
- 7Moreno
- 23Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forBaccaat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Funes Mori
- 9Bacca
- 12Rabaseda Antolín
- 13Rulli
- 15Estupiñán
- 21Costa
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
- 44Ratiu
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 18FelipeBooked at 35mins
- 22Hermoso
- 6Koke
- 24Vrsaljko
- 14Llorente
- 11LemarBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 45'minutes
- 8SaúlBooked at 47mins
- 10CorreaSubstituted forTorreiraat 83'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forKondogbiaat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 7Sequeira
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Post update
Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).
Post update
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
Post update
Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
Post update
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jaume Costa (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Baena with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Post update
Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Bacca with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Foyth.
Post update
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Lucas Torreira replaces Ángel Correa.
Post update
Álex Baena (Villarreal) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jaume Costa following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Post update
Foul by Jaume Costa (Villarreal).