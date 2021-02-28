Last updated on .From the section European Football

Atletico Madrid have been Spanish champions 10 times in their history

Leaders Atletico Madrid moved five points clear at the top of La Liga by winning away at Villarreal.

Atletico, aiming to win the Spanish title for the first time since 2013-14, went ahead thanks to an own goal from Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza.

Joao Felix doubled their lead with a low strike in the second half.

The result leaves them five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona and six ahead of Real Madrid, who Atletico host in a derby game on 7 March.

For Atletico, this was a return to form after they had gone three games without a win and were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

They have the best defensive record in La Liga with only 16 goals conceded in 24 matches, although this was their first clean sheet in 10 matches in all competitions.

Real will move above Barcelona and into second if they win at home against Real Sociedad on Monday (20:00 GMT).