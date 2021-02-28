Inter Milan v Genoa

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 36Darmian
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 24Eriksen
- 14Perisic
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 22Vidal
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
Genoa
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Perin
- 5Goldaniga
- 21RadovanovicSubstituted forOnguénéat 45'minutes
- 2ZapataBooked at 18mins
- 18GhiglioneSubstituted forShomurodovat 62'minutes
- 24Melegoni
- 65Rovella
- 20StrootmanBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBehramiat 45'minutes
- 99Czyborra
- 37Pjaca
- 9ScamaccaSubstituted forPandevat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Criscito
- 11Behrami
- 16Zajc
- 17Portanova
- 19Pandev
- 22Marchetti
- 23Destro
- 25Onguéné
- 47Badelj
- 55Masiello
- 61Shomurodov
- 77Zappacosta
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Jérôme Onguéné (Genoa).
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Lennart Czyborra (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Genoa. Eldor Shomurodov replaces Paolo Ghiglione.
Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Gianluca Scamacca.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mattia Perin.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Cristián Zapata (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Valon Behrami (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).
Jérôme Onguéné (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half begins Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.
Substitution, Genoa. Jérôme Onguéné replaces Ivan Radovanovic.