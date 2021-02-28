Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1GenoaGenoa0

Inter Milan v Genoa

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 24Eriksen
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 22Vidal
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti

Genoa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Perin
  • 5Goldaniga
  • 21RadovanovicSubstituted forOnguénéat 45'minutes
  • 2ZapataBooked at 18mins
  • 18GhiglioneSubstituted forShomurodovat 62'minutes
  • 24Melegoni
  • 65Rovella
  • 20StrootmanBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBehramiat 45'minutes
  • 99Czyborra
  • 37Pjaca
  • 9ScamaccaSubstituted forPandevat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Criscito
  • 11Behrami
  • 16Zajc
  • 17Portanova
  • 19Pandev
  • 22Marchetti
  • 23Destro
  • 25Onguéné
  • 47Badelj
  • 55Masiello
  • 61Shomurodov
  • 77Zappacosta
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jérôme Onguéné (Genoa).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Lennart Czyborra (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Eldor Shomurodov replaces Paolo Ghiglione.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Gianluca Scamacca.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  9. Post update

    Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mattia Perin.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Edoardo Goldaniga.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  13. Post update

    Cristián Zapata (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

  16. Post update

    Valon Behrami (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Dangerous play by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Jérôme Onguéné (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inter Milan 1, Genoa 0.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Jérôme Onguéné replaces Ivan Radovanovic.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan24175258243456
2AC Milan23154445281749
3Juventus23137345202546
4Atalanta24137455312446
5Roma23135547351244
6Lazio2413473832643
7Napoli22131847252240
8Sassuolo239863734335
9Hellas Verona249873127435
10Sampdoria2493123336-330
11Bologna2477103237-528
12Genoa2468102634-826
13Udinese2468102533-826
14Fiorentina2468102535-1026
15Benevento2367102542-1725
16Spezia2467113243-1125
17Torino2331193341-820
18Cagliari2446142641-1518
19Parma2429131947-2815
20Crotone2433182357-3412
View full Italian Serie A table

