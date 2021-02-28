Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield's Jimmy Callacher in aerial action with Patrick McClean and Marcus Kane of Glentoran last week

Irish Premiership - Glentoran v Linfield Venue: The Oval Date: Tuesday, 2 March Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; Coverage of the night's other matches on Radio Ulster's Sportsound on MW and online, with text updates and goal clips on the BBC Sport website

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says he is relishing the opportunity of facing Belfast 'Big Two' derby rivals Linfield for the second time in a week.

The Glens beat the Blues 1-0 at Windsor Park last Tuesday before seeing off Dungannon Swifts by the same scoreline to make it four straight league wins.

"I'm enjoying it, it's brilliant. I'm looking forward to it," said McDermott ahead of Tuesday's match at the Oval.

"It's a test of your team, a challenge to see how good you can be."

The Glens' recent positive sequence of results sees them sit sixth in the Irish Premiership table, 12 points behind leaders Linfield with two games in hand over the champions.

McDermott's side are unbeaten in their two encounters with David Healy's outfit this campaign, the teams having played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Windsor Park in November.

The east Belfast club's victory last Tuesday was their first in the league at the home of their biggest rivals since 2014 but the vagaries of the fixture calendar in this very different season have handed the Blues an early chance to re-establish bragging rights.

"Derby games are special, enjoyable, but there are three points on offer for every game," added McDermott.

"We respect them, they are a talented team, a good team. They played well against us last week and they are well coached. They played really well against Larne too.

"They'll come to our place with respect for us and both teams will prepare well. Hopefully it's a cracker for the fans.

"They've got pace and quality up front and the two goals they scored against Larne show the way they play. If you give them a chance to break they'll break.

"They are organised behind that and have experience at the back as well."

Five other fixtures make up full programme

Elsewhere on Tuesday, new second-placed club Coleraine will hope to extend their 12-game unbeaten run when they host Portadown, who are without a win in 10, at Ballycastle Road.

Larne and Crusaders meet at Inver Park as they attempt to get their title challenges back on track following defeats by Linfield and Glenavon respectively at the weekend.

Resurgent Glenavon, with four wins and a draw from their last five top flight outings, are at home to Carrick Rangers while another team in form, Cliftonville, travel to the Showgrounds to face Ballymena United.

The Reds have also won four and drawn one of their last five matches while the Sky Blues ended a run of five defeats in a row by beating Portadown on Saturday.

Paddy McLaughlin's side emerged 2-1 victors when the sides met at Solitude last week.

Warrenpoint Town host Dungannon Swifts in the evening's other fixture.