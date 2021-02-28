Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Jobi McAnuff captained Leyton Orient in their 3-1 loss at home to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, a defeat which cost Ross Embleton his job as manager

Leyton Orient have appointed veteran winger Jobi McAnuff as interim manager following Ross Embleton's departure.

McAnuff, 39, has made more than 150 appearances in two spells at Orient.

"Jobi is a natural leader and someone we feel has got what it takes to make a top class manager," chairman Nigel Travis told the club website.

"As a club we feel that the play-offs are still within reach for this season and we have made that clear to Jobi, who understands and agrees with us that it should remain our focus and target.

"His appointment gives us a degree of continuity but also a fresh approach for the final third of the season."

The O's are currently 14th in the table, eight points off the play-off places with 16 games still to play this season.

McAnuff will be assisted by Orient's existing coaching staff of Danny Senda, Dean Brill and Matt Harrold.

McAnuff has won 32 caps for Jamaica and played more than 700 senior games during a career that has seen him appear in the Premier League down to National League level and has included spells at West Ham, Watford, Reading and Crystal Palace.

He captained the O's to promotion back to the EFL in 2019 after two seasons in the National League.