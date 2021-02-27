Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is being lined up to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss with increasing doubts over the German's long-term Anfield future. (Mirror) external-link

Rangers and Celtic are willing to pay £1.5m each to buy spaces in the SPFL for Colts teams. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will stay at Ibrox for a crack at the Champions League - even if big clubs in England come after him, reckons former director of football Mark Allen. (Daily Record) external-link

Interim manager John Kennedy says captain Scott Brown won't get involved in coaching at Celtic - because he still needs him as an important player. (Daily Record) external-link

John Kennedy insists he has no regrets about turning down an approach to become Hibernian manager in November 2019. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers are among a number of clubs interested in 19-year-old Wigan and Scotland Under-19 striker Kyle Joseph, whose contract runs out in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

A players' union survey reveals 89% want to get back to work in League One and Two as soon as possible and clubs are exploring reducing the season further to just 18 games. (Daily Record) external-link

Declan Gallagher will remain at Motherwell until at least the summer, manager Graham Alexander has confirmed after a substitute's appearance in yesterday's win at Hibs triggered an extension clause in the Scotland defender's contract. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr hopes a Betfred Cup final victory this afternoon can boost his hopes of a call-up for Scotland. (Sunday Herald) external-link

Livingston boss David Martindale, preparing to meet St Johnstone at Hampden, insists defender Jon Guthrie is good enough to play in the English Championship "all day long". (Sunday Post) external-link

Former manager Gordon Strachan criticised Celtic pair Odsonne Edouard and Ismaila Soro on the club's TV channel after the pair were seen sharing a laugh following a late missed chance at the end of their side's 1-0 victory over Aberdeen. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link