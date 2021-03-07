The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women15:00Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

West Ham United v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1512214783938
2Man City Women15113150113936
3Man Utd Women15102332161632
4Arsenal Women1482444143026
5Everton Women146442621522
6Reading Women154741924-519
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women133371526-1112
9B'ham City Women123271020-1011
10Aston Villa Women133191134-2310
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women1413101055-456
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport