The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women12:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Venue: Leigh Sports Village, England

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Harris
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 17Batlle
  • 10Zelem
  • 14Groenen
  • 37Staniforth
  • 7Toone
  • 18Hanson
  • 9Sigsworth

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 19Ross
  • 22Bentley
  • 28Jones
  • 32Bourne

Aston Villa Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 29Weiß
  • 3Ale
  • 5N'Dow
  • 6Asante
  • 15Haigh
  • 12Hutton
  • 22Hayles
  • 21Ewers
  • 8Arthur
  • 9Larsen
  • 20Iwabuchi

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 7Follis
  • 13Siems
  • 14Syme
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Abreu Sousa Silva
  • 23Hanssen
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1512214783938
2Man City Women15113150113936
3Man Utd Women15102332161632
4Arsenal Women1482444143026
5Everton Women146442621522
6Reading Women154741924-519
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women133371526-1112
9B'ham City Women123271020-1011
10Aston Villa Women133191134-2310
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women1413101055-456
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport