Dundee United v Celtic

Follow live coverage from 11:00 GMT
Dundee United welcome Peter Pawlett back from a two-match ban, while winger James Forrest has returned to training at Celtic following a recent setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.
Left-back Greg Taylor remains out with a thigh problem and will be absent, along with Christopher Jullien.
Dundee United head coach Micky Mellon: "If Rangers beat St Mirren that give us the opportunity, the door comes open then [for top six], so that is how we will be thinking about it."
Celtic interim manager John Kennedy: "Obviously it [delaying Rangers' title win] might be in the back of some people's heads who have been here a long time, and if that is extra motivation then great, use it for that. But ultimately it won't be a motivating factor."
Did you know? Dundee United have lost each of their last seven league meetings with Celtic since a 2-1 home win in December 2014 under Jackie McNamara.
Pick your Dundee United XI
Pick your Celtic XI
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.