Dundee UtdDundee United12:00CelticCeltic
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Celtic

Dundee United welcome Peter Pawlett back from a two-match ban, while winger James Forrest has returned to training at Celtic following a recent setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

Left-back Greg Taylor remains out with a thigh problem and will be absent, along with Christopher Jullien.

Dundee United head coach Micky Mellon: "If Rangers beat St Mirren that give us the opportunity, the door comes open then [for top six], so that is how we will be thinking about it."

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy: "Obviously it [delaying Rangers' title win] might be in the back of some people's heads who have been here a long time, and if that is extra motivation then great, use it for that. But ultimately it won't be a motivating factor."

Did you know? Dundee United have lost each of their last seven league meetings with Celtic since a 2-1 home win in December 2014 under Jackie McNamara.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers3228407796888
2Celtic31207465234267
3Hibernian31157941291252
4Aberdeen32131093230249
5Livingston31117133739-240
6St Mirren32109132937-839
7St Johnstone32910133340-737
8Dundee Utd31811122843-1535
9Motherwell3298153147-1635
10Ross County3185182556-3129
11Hamilton3168172957-2826
12Kilmarnock3274212946-1725
