Last updated on .From the section Ayr

Saturday's defeat was the end of the road for Mark Kerr and Ayr United

Scottish Championship strugglers Ayr United have confirmed the departure of manager Mark Kerr by mutual consent.

The Somerset Park side are just four points off the foot of the table after a 1-0 home loss to Arbroath on Saturday.

Ayr home only claimed one victory in their last 10 matches.

Kerr was appointed boss in March 2019, with David White and Derek Stillie now taking interim charge as the search for a permanent successor begins.

"This is firmly not how I pictured my first six weeks in the role," said chairman David Smith on the club website external-link .

"I'm very grateful to Alan Murray and Willie Houston, who have over 25 years board experience at Ayr United and collectively, we're confident we will get the next steps right for our club."