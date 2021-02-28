Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kasey Palmer celebrates after scoring directly from a corner in Bristol City's win at Swansea

Kasey Palmer is hoping Swansea City will seal a return to the Premier League this season - for the sake of his son.

Palmer scored Bristol City's crucial second goal as they won 3-1 at Swansea on Saturday.

It was a sweet moment for a player who was on loan with the Swans earlier in the season - but not for Palmer's four-year-old son Leo.

"He is a Swansea fan at the minute - it's hard to change him back," he said.

"I still sit there and watch Swansea and hope Swansea win every time. My little boy can't transition from Swansea back to Bristol City.

"He's got the full Swansea kit. He gets it, but he doesn't quite get that I have gone back to Bristol.

"He is Jamal Lowe's biggest fan - he loves Jamal. I can't tell him 'don't like Swansea, like Bristol'. He is in between the two."

Swansea dominated the first half against Bristol City but only found a breakthrough early in the second period when Palmer handled Matt Grimes' cross and Andre Ayew scored from the spot.

Yet after Nahki Wells levelled, Palmer scored direct from a corner and Antoine Semenyo sealed victory in stoppage time.

It was only a second home league defeat this season for Swansea, who were also beaten at Huddersfield last weekend.

Palmer, 24, joined Steve Cooper's team on a season-long loan last October, but was recalled by the Robins in January because of injury issues at Ashton Gate.

He made 12 appearances for Swansea - only two of which were starts - and says the lack of playing time was the only disappointing aspect of his loan spell in Wales.

"You always want to kind of prove a point," Palmer added.

"Obviously it didn't go to plan - I didn't play or start as many games as I would have wanted.

"But I still really enjoyed my time at Swansea. I was treated well by the staff and the manager and I have got no complaints. It was just the game-time that didn't really work out."

Though Bristol City's triumph dealt a blow to Swansea's automatic promotion hopes, Palmer has fingers crossed that Cooper's men can finish in the Championship's top two.

"I am close with a lot of the players, as you can imagine, so I am hoping Swansea get to the Premier League," he said.

"When you are defensively as good as they are with Freddie (Woodman) and the back three, it's going to be hard for teams when you have got Andre and Jamal scoring the goals as well.

"I think it's going to be tight at the top with Norwich and Brentford, but hopefully they can get over the line."