League Two side Leyton Orient have parted company with head coach Ross Embleton following a run of seven matches without a win.

The 3-1 home defeat by Tranmere Rovers on Saturday left the O's in 14th, eight points off the play-off places.

Embleton, 39, had taken over following the death of previous boss Justin Edinburgh in the summer of 2019.

He stepped down from the role in September that year but returned as interim boss in November.

He was then appointed head coach in January 2020 on a rolling 12-month deal.

