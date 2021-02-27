Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rory Donnelly joined the Glens from Cliftonville last January

A Rory Donnelly goal on the stroke of half time gave Glentoran a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts in a tight contest at Stangmore Park.

Donnelly tapped home a pinpoint Rhys Marshall cross to give the Glens a fourth consecutive Irish Premiership victory.

The Swifts were well in the match throughout and hit the crossbar through James Convie just after the break.

It was a fifth consecutive defeat at home for the basement side.

With interim manager Dixie Robinson in charge, the Stangmore outfit are level on points at the bottom with Carrick Rangers and Portadown, but have played a game more than each.

It is a different story for Glentoran, who followed up their midweek Big Two win over Linfield with another one-goal win before hosting the Blues again on Tuesday night.

Donnelly's winner arrived in the 45th minute when Rhys Marshall get in down the right and the former Glenavon man, back in his more familiar full-back role, delivered an inviting low cross for Donnelly to slide in and poke home from close range.

After some dispute over he had scored the winner against Linfield on Tuesday, he was the clear goalscorer on this occasion.

More to follow.