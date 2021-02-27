West Brom 1-0 Brighton: Referee Lee Mason lost control - 'Fact', says Lewis Dunk

West Brom won 1-0 after Brighton missed two penalties in a remarkable series of events

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk accused referee Lee Mason of losing control of their game at West Brom when he made an "embarrassing, horrendous decision" to disallow, award and then rule out out a goal during their 1-0 defeat.

And when Dunk spoke to the media afterwards he asked why the official was not doing the same.

Dunk scored from a quickly taken free-kick in the first half but the goal was eventually ruled out after a bizarre few minutes at The Hawthorns which only ended after the video assistant referee (VAR) intervened.

"I said to the referee, 'can I take it?' He blew his whistle and I took it," Dunk told Sky Sports. "Why doesn't he come and speak to the press like me? Never, they hide behind their bubble.

"I don't think he knew what he was doing. He gave the goal. Why did he give it? I don't know why VAR was getting involved."

Dunk, when asked if Mason had lost control of the game, added: "Yeah, he did. Fact."

'We need more clarification' - Potter

Potter 'unclear' on reasons why Brighton goal was disallowed

Brighton boss Graham Potter shared his captain's frustrations and called for "more clarification" on the situation he said he "did not understand".

"As far as I know Lewis Dunk asked to take the free-kick quickly and the referee said yes. In between that, there was another whistle," said Potter. "I don't know what that whistle was for.

"The confusion is on the pitch and it gets worse when someone outside this area is making the decisions."

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce said he was "laughing about how bizarre this game was" in his post-match interview but said Mason had "come over and explained the situation" regarding the double whistle blow.

"I'm not sure you can take a quick free-kick any more. Have you seen a quick free-kick this season?" said Allardyce. "There are so many bizarre rule changes today. We don't really know categorically what we should or should not be doing in these situations."

Meanwhile, West Brom goalscorer Kyle Bartley said "there was a bit of confusion" but Mason "dealt with it really well and came to the right conclusion".

So what actually happened?

Graham Potter with his staff
Potter (left) said he 'did not understand' why the second whistle was blown by referee Mason

Dunk quickly curled a free-kick into the net after Mason blew his whistle while West Brom were still setting up their wall.

But almost as soon as he had blown, Mason did so again after realising goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was not yet in position.

It was ruled out by the referee - but Mason quickly changed his decision as Brighton's players strongly appealed against it - before VAR intervened.

VAR prompted Mason to run over to the pitchside monitor to review a potential offside and also whether his second whistle had come before the ball had crossed the goalline.

Eventually the goal was disallowed - again - because it was deemed Mason's second whistle had been blown before the ball crossed the line.

'Referee seemed to forget the rules'

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Chris Wise said Mason "made such a mess" of the situation and it was "perhaps the season's most controversial moment".

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman agreed, saying Mason had "completely lost control" and "seemed to forget the rules".

"I have never seen that before, it was quite bizarre. It is pure confusion," Osman added on 5 Live. "Lee Mason himself didn't seem to know what decision he should give. He knew he was at fault in some way. It was a complete mess.

"We all make mistakes, referees will make mistakes, but it is how you deal with that. We have to be able to listen in [to communication between the referees and VAR]."

Allardyce delight at 'bizarre' win

How you reacted...

Daniel: Graham Potter must have walked under a ladder, past a black cat or broken a mirror this morning. Possibly all three.

Sam Hartles: We're always told to play to the whistle. Lee Mason blew the whistle so Dunk took the shot. How can it then be disallowed?! Why blow the whistle to then blow it again two seconds later. What a farce.

Raj Karia: Why can't we hear what VAR are debating in Stockley Park, similar to a review in the cricket?

Jamie Brilley: We need to start hearing the conversations between VAR and the refs. Transparency is needed for the good of the game. There's no trust in referees any more.

Comments

Join the conversation

101 comments

  • Comment posted by morg, today at 20:01

    Anyone blaming VAR today is completely wrong. VAR got the decision 100% correct, Mason blew his whistle twice - goal correctly ruled out.

    HOWEVER, how on earth can a professional referee, at any level, make a mistake like that?

    Even at amateur level you never say take it quickly if you haven't checked all players are ready and you certainly don't blow your whistle!

    Definition of incompetence.

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 20:04

      Peter replied:
      Exactly. All the comments are blaming VAR when this is all the ref

  • Comment posted by Andsoitcametopass, today at 19:57

    I understand the anger, but for me as a neutral and a football fan, I just felt sad watching it. VAR is corrupt and a total stain on the game, throw in incompetent and suggestible referees and you get a farce like that today. A major rethink is needed.

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 20:01

      Peter replied:
      This was down to referee incompetence, not VAR

  • Comment posted by bokko, today at 20:02

    He will be back refereeing top flight matches in 2 weeks. Nothing will change. Referees are never held to account, and people are punished for daring to speak out about their ineptitude. Absolute joke.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 20:01

    I watched VAR at the 2018 World Cup and was fairly impressed. After seeing how it’s being used in England, I think it’s an abomination.

    • Reply posted by S J Lake, today at 20:09

      S J Lake replied:
      Agree.
      Problem is not the technology but the incompetent FA.
      This is why England won’t get to host World Cups. No one in world football thinks they are capable.
      Sad but true.

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 20:20

    I've played (low level) football, and watched football, all my life, well 50-odd years. I'm not sure I know the rules any more.

  • Comment posted by Buck Steinburger, today at 20:03

    At the last World Cup not a single Referee or Assistant was selected from the England, Scotland or Northern Ireland register.

    The comedy of errors in so many games on every single match day....

    .....Is it any wonder?

    • Reply posted by Jezz, today at 20:05

      Jezz replied:
      More likely a political decision

  • Comment posted by pawcypig, today at 20:18

    WHY can't football get a brain and mic up VAR and the ref? Clarity would be immediate and then decisions could be rationalised. Other sports can do it, why can't football?

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 20:23

      whosdatdandare replied:
      VAR is technology, it’ll never have a brain.
      The issue is that the technology has been implemented but the personnel is the same

  • Comment posted by Vince, today at 20:36

    Nuno got fined for calling out this incompetent whistler a few weeks back. And yet the Premier League still insist on putting him in control of a top class match. I wouldn't want him whistling my pub team on a Sunday morning.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 20:36

    VAR has utterly ruined the game. Confusing and debatable decisions MORE FREQUENT! We didn't realise how good we had it with the odd human error we had to live with, now the game is paused for 5 minutes to make a decision no one understands.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 20:31

    The unfortunate thing is that there is another referee as utterly incompetent as Lee Mason. He’s called Mike Dean.

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 20:24

    I'll be honest I didn't watch the game, but I have seen this incident. Seagulls supporters have every right to be annoyed by it as a point could of been crucial. Nothing should surprise us anymore. The likes of Mason and Dean make endless cock ups, yet never have to explain their actions. Mike Reilly should be looking at EFL officials for an upgrade to top flight, rather than these useless refs .

  • Comment posted by U19466723, today at 20:21

    VAR is a virus. Unfortunately there is no vaccine.

  • Comment posted by Arsene Tatters, today at 20:02

    VAR was introduced to remove wrong decisions. Given the number of contentious decisions the system is clearly flawed. No doubt the FA will come out and back the decision 😠.

  • Comment posted by me and my opinions, today at 20:40

    When refs became professional we were promised top quality.
    Now, they are so low in quality they have VAR to help the ludicrous decisions- but it doesn't help at all. Insane that commentary can hear the discussion but we, the fans don't even get explanation for such decisions.
    It's time refs got pay deducted for bad days work. Bonus is to be earned not blindly awarded

  • Comment posted by vdp, today at 20:31

    VAR isn't the problem. It was introduced because the match officials often determined outcomes not by footballing matters but, by employing a combination of bias, incompetence and a drop of a hat. What was never envisaged by the fans who wanted these injustices addressed, was to have the technology operated by the very same buffoons who needed sorting out in the first place.

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 20:10

    Yeah , we understand the ref made mistakes but hey c'mon footballers aren't known for their brains. They missed two penalties and an open goal . Blaming the referee distracts a bit . Don't fer-get this team beat Spurrrs . Imagine !!

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 20:12

      Peter replied:
      If the ref wasn’t incompetent they’d have a point. They are allowed to be annoyed

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 20:09

    Take your chances. Score penalties. Swap that useless muppet Maupey for classy and efficient silent killer Toney.
    Though I have to say one thing. Brighton are joy to watch and I have a soft spot for them , their resilience since that late equaliser for 3:3 against Brentford.
    Stick to Potter and he will take you into the hills and mountains of success you did not even dare to dream about.

    • Reply posted by adswba, today at 20:45

      adswba replied:
      I completely agree. Brighton were very good and Potter has set them up to play some good football.

  • Comment posted by SugarP48, today at 20:06

    Is it VAR the problem, or the referees and fourth officials? It seems like VAR is being used sometimes for the sake of it, while the level of officiating games has gone down somewhat - or is technology highlighting how poor it actually is?

    I'm not criticising or being pedantic, I actually just don't know anymore.

  • Comment posted by keith, today at 20:44

    I've completely lost interest in football since VAR was introduced no continuity. Would go as far as to say it's made the game boring.

  • Comment posted by Mike Frank, today at 20:39

    WBA have got the luckiest win ever in the history of the PL. As for Brighton, if they continue creating that many chances every game then one day they are due to give some team a thrashing.

