French Ligue 1
DijonDijon0PSGParis Saint Germain1

Dijon v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Dijon

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Racioppi
  • 2Boey
  • 5Coulibaly
  • 25Ecuele Manga
  • 4Panzo
  • 3Muzinga
  • 6Diop Gueye
  • 8Ebimbe
  • 9Celina
  • 17Baldé
  • 11Konaté

Substitutes

  • 7Sammaritano
  • 10Benzia
  • 12Zagre
  • 13Chalá
  • 14Marié
  • 15Assalé
  • 16Allagbe
  • 26Chafik
  • 29Dobre

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Navas
  • 4Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 22Diallo
  • 21Herrera
  • 15Danilo
  • 23Draxler
  • 12Rafinha
  • 7Mbappé
  • 18Kean

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
Referee:
Mikael Lesage

Match Stats

Home TeamDijonAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Senou Coulibaly.

  2. Post update

    Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mama Baldé (Dijon).

  4. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Pape Cheikh Diop Gueye (Dijon).

  6. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Senou Coulibaly (Dijon).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Dijon 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdou Diallo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Éric Ebimbe (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sacha Boey.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ngonda Muzinga.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille26177246163058
2PSG27183658174157
3Lyon26167354243055
4Monaco26164654371752
5Metz2711883326741
6Lens2611783735240
7Marseille2510873329438
8Rennes2610883330338
9Montpellier26115104346-338
10Angers26105113040-1035
11Bordeaux2796122833-533
12Nice2795133339-632
13Brest2694133947-831
14Reims2679103234-230
15Saint-Étienne2679102637-1130
16Strasbourg2685133440-629
17Nîmes2673162551-2624
18Nantes26411112641-1523
19Lorient2665153150-1923
20Dijon2729161841-2315
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories