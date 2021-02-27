Dijon v Paris Saint Germain

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Senou Coulibaly.
Line-ups
Dijon
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Racioppi
- 2Boey
- 5Coulibaly
- 25Ecuele Manga
- 4Panzo
- 3Muzinga
- 6Diop Gueye
- 8Ebimbe
- 9Celina
- 17Baldé
- 11Konaté
Substitutes
- 7Sammaritano
- 10Benzia
- 12Zagre
- 13Chalá
- 14Marié
- 15Assalé
- 16Allagbe
- 26Chafik
- 29Dobre
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Navas
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 22Diallo
- 21Herrera
- 15Danilo
- 23Draxler
- 12Rafinha
- 7Mbappé
- 18Kean
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 20Kurzawa
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mama Baldé (Dijon).
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pape Cheikh Diop Gueye (Dijon).
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Senou Coulibaly (Dijon).
Goal!
Goal! Dijon 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt blocked. Éric Ebimbe (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sacha Boey.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ngonda Muzinga.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
