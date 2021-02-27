Italian Serie A
Hellas VeronaHellas Verona19:45JuventusJuventus
Venue: Marcantonio Bentegodi

Saturday 27th February 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan23165257243353
2AC Milan23154445281749
3Juventus22136344192545
4Roma23135547351244
5Atalanta23127453312243
6Lazio2313463830843
7Napoli22131847252240
8Sassuolo239863734335
9Hellas Verona239773026434
10Sampdoria2393113334-130
11Genoa236892633-726
12Bologna2367103037-725
13Udinese2367102533-825
14Fiorentina2367102535-1025
15Benevento2367102542-1725
16Spezia2467113243-1125
17Torino2331193341-820
18Cagliari2336142441-1715
19Parma2429131947-2815
20Crotone2333172355-3212
