Bayern Munich v 1. FC Köln

Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, 1. FC Köln 1.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27AlabaBooked at 22mins
- 19DaviesSubstituted forHernándezat 72'minutes
- 6KimmichSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 87'minutes
- 18Goretzka
- 10SanéBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOliveira Dantasat 87'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forMüllerat 64'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forGnabryat 64'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 25Müller
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 29Coman
- 39Hoffmann
Köln
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Horn
- 26Cestic
- 22Meré
- 5CzichosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHornat 45'minutes
- 31Wolf
- 21Özcan
- 28Skhiri
- 20RexhbecajSubstituted forDrexlerat 71'minutes
- 8JakobsSubstituted forKatterbachat 85'minutes
- 18DudaSubstituted forMeyerat 71'minutes
- 43DennisSubstituted forThielmannat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Schmitz
- 3Katterbach
- 13Meyer
- 15Limnios
- 16Zieler
- 19Ehizibue
- 23Horn
- 24Drexler
- 29Thielmann
- Referee:
- Martin Petersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, 1. FC Köln 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sava-Arangel Cestic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noah Katterbach.
Post update
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln).
Post update
Offside, 1. FC Köln. Marius Wolf tries a through ball, but Dominick Drexler is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tiago Dantas replaces Leroy Sané.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, 1. FC Köln 1. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Noah Katterbach replaces Ismail Jakobs.
Post update
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominick Drexler.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, 1. FC Köln 1. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Sava-Arangel Cestic (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Timo Horn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
