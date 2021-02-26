German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld0

Borussia Dortmund v Arminia Bielefeld

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 2MoreySubstituted forMeunierat 80'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forZagadouat 85'minutes
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forBrandtat 85'minutes
  • 32ReynaSubstituted forT Hazardat 70'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forCarvalhoat 80'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 7Sancho
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 5Zagadou
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 24Meunier
  • 26Piszczek

Arminia Bielefeld

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ortega Moreno
  • 27Brunner
  • 2PieperBooked at 57mins
  • 4Nilsson
  • 5Laursen
  • 8DoanSubstituted forOkugawaat 75'minutes
  • 19PrietlBooked at 83mins
  • 16KunzeBooked at 71minsSubstituted forSeufertat 75'minutes
  • 21VoglsammerSubstituted forGebauerat 62'minutes
  • 9KlosSubstituted forVlapat 62'minutes
  • 18CórdovaSubstituted forSchipplockat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6van der Hoorn
  • 7Gebauer
  • 11Okugawa
  • 15de Medina
  • 20Seufert
  • 28Vlap
  • 30Hartel
  • 34Linnér
  • 36Schipplock
Referee:
Tobias Reichel

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamArminia Bielefeld
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Stefan Ortega Moreno.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  6. Post update

    Corner, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.

  7. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michel Vlap (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Mats Hummels.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Mahmoud Dahoud.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Booking

    Manuel Prietl (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Prietl (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0. Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Meunier replaces Mateu Morey.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Marco Reus.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Nils Seufert replaces Fabian Kunze.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich23164367323552
2RB Leipzig22145340182247
3Wolfsburg23129237191845
4Frankfurt23119346321442
5B Dortmund23123848311739
6B Leverkusen22107540241637
7Union Berlin2289535251033
8B Mgladbach228953833533
9Stuttgart238874436832
10Freiburg228773534131
11Hoffenheim2275103639-326
12Werder Bremen226882632-626
13Augsburg2265112235-1323
14Köln2356122141-2021
15Hertha Berlin2346132642-1618
16Arminia Bielefeld2253141841-2318
17Mainz2245132343-2017
18Schalke2316161661-459
View full German Bundesliga table

