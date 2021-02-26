Borussia Dortmund v Arminia Bielefeld

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 35Hitz
- 2MoreySubstituted forMeunierat 80'minutes
- 23Can
- 15HummelsSubstituted forZagadouat 85'minutes
- 13Guerreiro
- 8DahoudSubstituted forBrandtat 85'minutes
- 32ReynaSubstituted forT Hazardat 70'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forCarvalhoat 80'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 7Sancho
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 5Zagadou
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 24Meunier
- 26Piszczek
Arminia Bielefeld
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ortega Moreno
- 27Brunner
- 2PieperBooked at 57mins
- 4Nilsson
- 5Laursen
- 8DoanSubstituted forOkugawaat 75'minutes
- 19PrietlBooked at 83mins
- 16KunzeBooked at 71minsSubstituted forSeufertat 75'minutes
- 21VoglsammerSubstituted forGebauerat 62'minutes
- 9KlosSubstituted forVlapat 62'minutes
- 18CórdovaSubstituted forSchipplockat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6van der Hoorn
- 7Gebauer
- 11Okugawa
- 15de Medina
- 20Seufert
- 28Vlap
- 30Hartel
- 34Linnér
- 36Schipplock
- Referee:
- Tobias Reichel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Stefan Ortega Moreno.
Post update
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Post update
Corner, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michel Vlap (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Mats Hummels.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Mahmoud Dahoud.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Manuel Prietl (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Prietl (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 0. Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Meunier replaces Mateu Morey.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Marco Reus.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Nils Seufert replaces Fabian Kunze.
