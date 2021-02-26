Spanish La Liga
SevillaSevilla0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Sevilla v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos SilvaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRekikat 45'minutesBooked at 46mins
  • 18EscuderoBooked at 45mins
  • 8Jordán
  • 25RegesBooked at 31mins
  • 24GómezSubstituted forFernández Saezat 45'minutes
  • 10Rakitic
  • 11El HaddadiSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 45'minutes
  • 9de Jong

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2Gnagnon
  • 3Gómez
  • 4Rekik
  • 6Gudelj
  • 7Fernández Saez
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 15En-Nesyri
  • 17Vidal
  • 21Torres
  • 22Vázquez
  • 31Díaz

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Mingueza
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 5Busquets
  • 2Dest
  • 21de Jong
  • 16González
  • 18Alba
  • 10MessiBooked at 42mins
  • 11Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 4Araujo
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Karim Rekik (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Karim Rekik (Sevilla).

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sevilla 0, Barcelona 1.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Karim Rekik replaces Diego Carlos.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Suso replaces Papu Gómez.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Munir El Haddadi.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sevilla 0, Barcelona 1.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Jules Koundé (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Jules Koundé (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid23174245162955
2Barcelona25165454223253
3Real Madrid24164442192352
4Sevilla24153634171748
5Real Sociedad24118541202141
6Villarreal2481333325837
7Real Betis24113103238-636
8Levante2571173534132
9Ath Bilbao2486103428630
10Granada2486102941-1230
11Celta Vigo247892936-729
12Valencia246993032-227
13Osasuna2467112233-1125
14Cádiz2467112140-1925
15Getafe2466121730-1324
16Eibar25410112028-822
17Alavés2457122038-1822
18Real Valladolid2449112235-1321
19Elche2349102034-1421
20Huesca25311112236-1420
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories