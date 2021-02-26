Sevilla v Barcelona

Karim Rekik (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos SilvaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRekikat 45'minutesBooked at 46mins
- 18EscuderoBooked at 45mins
- 8Jordán
- 25RegesBooked at 31mins
- 24GómezSubstituted forFernández Saezat 45'minutes
- 10Rakitic
- 11El HaddadiSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 45'minutes
- 9de Jong
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 2Gnagnon
- 3Gómez
- 4Rekik
- 6Gudelj
- 7Fernández Saez
- 14Rodríguez
- 15En-Nesyri
- 17Vidal
- 21Torres
- 22Vázquez
- 31Díaz
Barcelona
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Mingueza
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 5Busquets
- 2Dest
- 21de Jong
- 16González
- 18Alba
- 10MessiBooked at 42mins
- 11Dembélé
Substitutes
- 4Araujo
- 7Griezmann
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Pedri (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Karim Rekik (Sevilla).
Second Half
Second Half begins Sevilla 0, Barcelona 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Karim Rekik replaces Diego Carlos.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Suso replaces Papu Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Munir El Haddadi.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sevilla 0, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
Post update
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Post update
Jules Koundé (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Post update
Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Post update
Jules Koundé (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
