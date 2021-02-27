Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport in action against Forest Green at Rodney Parade

Newport County want to move some of their remaining home games away from Rodney Parade.

The condition of the pitch, shared with the Dragons Rugby region, will be discussed by the English Football League Board.

County manager Mike Flynn has said the Rodney Parade pitch is "the worst I have ever seen it".

Chairman Gavin Foxall said they had been looking at options due to "exceptional circumstances."

Writing in the match programme for Saturday's game with Stevenage, Foxall said: "There has for some time been engagement with the EFL exploring options given the current predicament caused directly by the pandemic.

"Whilst it may appear to be a simple issue to resolve, there types of challenges are littered with complexities.

"These must be worked through with the governing body. The club have been doing this and as a result our "exceptional circumstances" will be discussed at next week's EFL board meeting."

Flynn attached no blame to the ground staff because of those demands but he admits the surface is making life difficult for his team as they chase promotion from League Two.

The pitch has been an issue for years as Newport share the stadium with two rugby teams, Dragons and Newport RFC.

But because of the pandemic the Rodney Parade hybrid pitch was unable to be re-laid last summer.

Saturday's game with Stevenage is one of nine remaining home games for Newport, who are chasing promotion.

Four of their next five scheduled league fixtures are away from home and The Football League board are due to discuss the matter on Thursday.