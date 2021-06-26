Paul Sturrock: Former Dundee United & Scotland forward picks his team-mates XI

Paul Sturrock was a one-club man at Dundee United and part of the club's biggest successes in the early 1980s.

He also won 20 Scotland caps and went into management with spells in his homeland and England.

Here, the former St Johnstone, United and Southampton manager makes his best team-mates selection.

Goalkeeper - Hamish McAlpine

His use of the ball was fantastic. He could've been an outfield player. When we played Manchester United, that game down there, he was world class. He was a real, real good goalie.

Defenders - Danny McGrain, Paul Hegarty, David Narey, Maurice Malpas

Danny McGrain was a world class player in his heyday. I can't keep McGrain out the team.

David Narey and Paul Hegarty - Willie Miller and Alex McLeish would be the same as them. It's very difficult to break them up. I can't get Richard Gough in the team.

Midfielders - Gordon Strachan, Graeme Souness, Jim McInally, Eamonn Bannon

I was quite amazed with Gordon. The standards he achieved were incredible. The important thing is a central midfield player that can pass the ball - Graeme Souness. He was a winner.

Jim McInally, he epitomised what we had at United. He normally won the ball and did the right things. Eamonn Bannon doesn't get the respect that people should give him. He was a terrific player. I think he was underrated by a lot of people.

Forwards - Kenny Dalglish, Andy Gray

Kenny Dalglish has to be there. The other one was one I gelled very well with. I played six months with him and he was awesome. His aerial prowess was unbelievable. Dalglish and him might have been a decent pairing.