Scottish League Two
StirlingStirling Albion0Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1

Stirling Albion v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 4BannerBooked at 89mins
  • 3EadieBooked at 83mins
  • 11MooreSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 85'minutes
  • 5Hamilton
  • 6AllanSubstituted forRobertsat 75'minutes
  • 8DochertySubstituted forByrneat 85'minutes
  • 10Leitch
  • 7RyanSubstituted forNguene Bikeyat 85'minutes
  • 9Mackin

Substitutes

  • 12McGregor
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Byrne
  • 16Roberts
  • 17Currie
  • 18Kirkpatrick
  • 19Nguene Bikey
  • 22Heaver
  • 23Roberts

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Antell
  • 14CraneSubstituted forNewmanat 68'minutes
  • 5Balatoni
  • 6Laird
  • 3McIntyre
  • 11Jardine
  • 8BrownSubstituted forBlackat 90'minutes
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forCampbellat 78'minutes
  • 23Denham
  • 19See
  • 26De Vita

Substitutes

  • 2Thomson
  • 4Black
  • 16Campbell
  • 17Beveridge
  • 18Dishington
  • 20Newman
  • 21Goodfellow
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stirling Albion 0, Edinburgh City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Edinburgh City 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Andrew Black replaces Liam Brown.

  6. Booking

    Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).

  8. Post update

    Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion).

  12. Post update

    Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Nguene Bikey replaces Andrew Ryan.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Kieran Moore.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Declan Byrne replaces Dominic Docherty.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  19. Booking

    Cameron Eadie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Eadie (Stirling Albion).

