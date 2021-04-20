Queen's Park v Elgin City

Match ends, Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 0.
Queen's Park
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Muir
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 5GrantSubstituted forMorrisonat 28'minutes
- 14Paterson
- 11MacLeanSubstituted forGaltat 80'minutes
- 21Gillespie
- 48Connell
- 7Longridge
- 9McHughSubstituted forKouider-Aissaat 80'minutes
- 23MurraySubstituted forBaynhamat 40'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Robson
- 6Morrison
- 10Galt
- 12Lyon
- 15Gillies
- 20Baynham
- 28Carroll
- 32Mullen
- 99Kouider-Aissa
Elgin
Formation 4-5-1
- 1McHaleBooked at 33mins
- 2Wilson
- 5Bronsky
- 4McHardy
- 3Spark
- 7DingwallSubstituted forMacEwanat 70'minutes
- 6Mailer
- 10BrownBooked at 11minsSubstituted forPetersat 81'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 11SopelSubstituted forO'Keefeat 70'minutes
- 9HesterSubstituted forDingwallat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Miller
- 14Osadolor
- 15O'Keefe
- 16MacEwan
- 17Peters
- 18Dingwall
- 19Dalling
- 20MacBeath
- 21Kelly
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away4
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 0.
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brody Paterson (Queen's Park).
Tony Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution, Elgin City. Tony Dingwall replaces Kane Hester.
Substitution, Elgin City. Josh Peters replaces Craig Brown.
Substitution, Queen's Park. David Galt replaces Ross MacLean.
Substitution, Queen's Park. Salim Kouider-Aissa replaces Bob McHugh.
Attempt blocked. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Brody Paterson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Rory MacEwan.
Hand ball by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Foul by Willam Baynham (Queen's Park).
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Elgin City. Rory MacEwan replaces Russell Dingwall.
Substitution, Elgin City. Conor O'Keefe replaces Aidan Sopel.