Scottish League Two
BrechinBrechin City0CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Brechin City v Cowdenbeath

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Brechin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hutton
  • 6PageBooked at 38mins
  • 21O'Connor
  • 14HussainBooked at 49mins
  • 2McIntosh
  • 8InglisSubstituted forPatonat 86'minutes
  • 20PatonBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMcLevyat 87'minutes
  • 10Barr
  • 12Reekie
  • 7CoupeSubstituted forSlavenat 73'minutes
  • 18McKee

Substitutes

  • 4McLauchlan
  • 5Bollan
  • 9Currie
  • 15Jordan
  • 17Paton
  • 19O'Neil
  • 22McLevy
  • 23Slaven

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hogarth
  • 2Mullen
  • 5BarrBooked at 62mins
  • 4Todd
  • 3Finnie
  • 7Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 8Hutton
  • 11TaylorSubstituted forSwannat 87'minutes
  • 9Renton
  • 10RussellSubstituted forMillerat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Morrison
  • 14Miller
  • 15Swann
  • 16Pyper
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Herd
  • 19Pollock
  • 20Hamilton
  • 21Sandison
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home6
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brechin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christopher McKee (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

  5. Post update

    Chris Paton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Bobby Barr (Brechin City).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Harvey Swann replaces Graham Taylor.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Ewan McLevy replaces Michael Paton.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Chris Paton replaces Kieran Inglis.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sean Slaven (Brechin City).

  13. Post update

    Alexander Miller (Cowdenbeath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sean McIntosh (Brechin City).

  17. Booking

    Michael Paton (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Michael Paton (Brechin City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Reekie (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories