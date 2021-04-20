Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers0StranraerStranraer2

Albion Rovers v Stranraer

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Stone
  • 2Lynas
  • 4Robinson
  • 5McGowan
  • 3Sideserf
  • 7Wilson
  • 6McKernonSubstituted forLeslieat 54'minutes
  • 8KiddSubstituted forJamiesonat 76'minutes
  • 11WilsonSubstituted forEcrepontat 76'minutes
  • 19StevensonSubstituted forDohertyat 30'minutes
  • 10Aitken

Substitutes

  • 9Doherty
  • 12Leslie
  • 14Dolan
  • 15Moran
  • 16Baker
  • 17Henry
  • 18Jamieson
  • 20Kouame
  • 21Ecrepont

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Sonkur
  • 2Robertson
  • 8Gallagher
  • 17PatonSubstituted forElliottat 87'minutes
  • 15MillarBooked at 11minsSubstituted forWalkerat 87'minutes
  • 6McManus
  • 10StirlingSubstituted forVitoriaat 76'minutes
  • 7HiltonSubstituted forYatesat 73'minutes
  • 19OrrSubstituted forDuffyat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Duffy
  • 11Vitoria
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Devitt
  • 20Yates
  • 21Walker
  • 23Walker
  • 24Taylor
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Jamieson (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matt Yates (Stranraer).

  5. Post update

    Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Josh Walker replaces Kieran Millar.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Ruari Paton.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Darryl Duffy replaces Thomas Orr.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ruari Paton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stranraer 2. Joao Vitoria (Stranraer) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Orr.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

  14. Post update

    Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joao Vitoria (Stranraer).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Joao Vitoria replaces Andy Stirling.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Finn Ecrepont replaces Lewis Wilson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Sam Jamieson replaces Lewis Kidd.

  19. Post update

    Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers).

