Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle2

Dumbarton v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 12WardropSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
  • 2McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3QuitongoBooked at 69mins
  • 18McAllister
  • 8Forbes
  • 16WedderburnSubstituted forFrizzellat 20'minutes
  • 17Brindley
  • 7Omar
  • 10JonesSubstituted forDuthieat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Langan
  • 9Wallace
  • 11Frizzell
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Duthie
  • 21Barclay

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 5Brownlie
  • 6Bell
  • 22Foster
  • 14GordonSubstituted forCardleat 76'minutes
  • 8Bannigan
  • 23DochertyBooked at 88mins
  • 19Tiffoney
  • 10Rudden
  • 9GrahamBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMacIverat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Cardle
  • 11Lyons
  • 17Murray
  • 21Niang
  • 25McCready
  • 31MacIver
  • 88Geggan
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Partick Thistle 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Partick Thistle 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Dumbarton 0, Partick Thistle 2. Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zak Rudden.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).

  5. Post update

    Steven Bell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nicholas McAllister (Dumbarton).

  11. Post update

    Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces Rob Jones.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Dumbarton 0, Partick Thistle 1. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Richard Foster.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Joe Cardle replaces Shea Gordon.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rob Jones (Dumbarton).

  19. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

