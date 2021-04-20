Montrose v Cove Rangers

Match ends, Montrose 1, Cove Rangers 0.
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 17Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 3SteevesBooked at 68mins
- 19CallaghanSubstituted forWebsterat 67'minutes
- 12CochraneSubstituted forAntoniazziat 83'minutes
- 22Ballantyne
- 11Milne
- 10McLeanSubstituted forCampbellat 90+1'minutes
- 20MochrieSubstituted forMassonat 46'minutes
- 4Allan
- 5Antoniazzi
- 6Masson
- 7Webster
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 21Lennox
- 23Rennie
- 24McGale
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 5RossSubstituted forWatsonat 78'minutes
- 6StrachanBooked at 90mins
- 20Graham
- 25LoganSubstituted forLivingstoneat 67'minutes
- 8Yule
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 22SmithSubstituted forRossat 67'minutes
- 9MegginsonBooked at 40minsSubstituted forHanrattyat 90+3'minutes
- 13McAllisterSubstituted forMcIntoshat 67'minutes
- 7Watson
- 11McIntosh
- 12Higgins
- 14Livingstone
- 16Ross
- 21Demus
- 26Ngwenya
- 27Hanratty
- Scott Lambie
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Second Half ends, Montrose 1, Cove Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Kevin Hanratty replaces Mitch Megginson because of an injury.
Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Russell McLean.
Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers) is shown the red card.
Russell McLean (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Strachan (Cove Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Livingstone (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Graham.
Substitution, Montrose. Christian Antoniazzi replaces Harry Cochrane.
Foul by Adam Livingstone (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Broque Watson replaces Scott Ross because of an injury.
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).