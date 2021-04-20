Forfar Athletic v Clyde

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Clyde 3.
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 5NditiBooked at 90mins
- 2Meechan
- 4IrvineSubstituted forMunroat 82'minutes
- 3Coll
- 7AndersonSubstituted forShepherdat 82'minutes
- 8MacKintoshSubstituted forMooreat 66'minutes
- 6Holmes
- 11Scally
- 9FenwickSubstituted forDorisat 66'minutes
- 10AllanSubstituted forScottat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Munro
- 14Moore
- 15Anderson
- 16Scott
- 17Northcott
- 18Shepherd
- 19Doris
- 21Hoban
Clyde
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mitchell
- 22Munro
- 12Howie
- 5Rumsby
- 23OtooSubstituted forMcNiffat 69'minutes
- 14CunninghamSubstituted forButterworthat 69'minutes
- 19NicollBooked at 58mins
- 6Cuddihy
- 11LoveSubstituted forThomsonat 81'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
- 10JamiesonSubstituted forJackat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bain
- 3Butterworth
- 4McNiff
- 7Ritchie-Hosler
- 8Lamont
- 16Robertson
- 18Thomson
- 20Jack
- 21Wilson
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Clyde 3.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Booking
Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Jack Thomson (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Roberto Nditi (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Thomson (Clyde).
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Clyde 3. Joshua Jack (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Martin McNiff (Clyde) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Scott Shepherd replaces Grant Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Andy Munro replaces Gary Irvine.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jack Thomson replaces Ally Love.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Joshua Jack replaces Lewis Jamieson.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Gary Irvine.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.