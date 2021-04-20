Airdrieonians v East Fife

Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, East Fife 0.
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Currie
- 2Turner
- 6Fordyce
- 5Crighton
- 3McCann
- 17O'ReillySubstituted forWalkerat 87'minutes
- 8McKay
- 27PatonBooked at 59minsSubstituted forRitchieat 86'minutes
- 10RoySubstituted forConnellat 60'minutes
- 9GallagherSubstituted forThomsonat 78'minutes
- 15CarrickSubstituted forStokesat 86'minutes
- 7Thomson
- 11Robert
- 12Sabatini
- 13Ritchie
- 16Connell
- 19Walker
- 20McNeil
- 21Stokes
- 26McKay
East Fife
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2DunsmoreBooked at 18mins
- 5Dunlop
- 3HigginsSubstituted forSteeleat 83'minutes
- 8SlatterySubstituted forSpenceat 78'minutes
- 11Agnew
- 20McKinnonBooked at 88mins
- 12SwansonBooked at 58mins
- 7Denholm
- 9WallaceSubstituted forWattat 81'minutes
- 15Brown
- 4Steele
- 10Smith
- 14Watt
- 17Spence
- 18Newton
- 19Fenton
- 21Hart
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, East Fife 0.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Leon McCann.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Swanson (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Cole McKinnon (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole McKinnon (East Fife).
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Walker replaces Euan O'Reilly.
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Eoghan Stokes replaces Dale Carrick.
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean Ritchie replaces Paul Paton.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians).
Daniel Swanson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, East Fife. Aaron Steele replaces Chris Higgins because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution, East Fife. Liam Watt replaces Ryan Wallace because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Sean Brown (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.