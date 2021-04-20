Peterhead v Falkirk

Match ends, Peterhead 1, Falkirk 0.
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 27Wilson
- 19Strachan
- 32Bailey
- 5Brown
- 2Freeman
- 7Ritchie
- 8BrownBooked at 88mins
- 12McCarthyBooked at 90mins
- 18BrownSubstituted forKessonat 79'minutes
- 10Boyd
- 14PayneSubstituted forMcGrathat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rae
- 6Ferry
- 15Armour
- 16Kesson
- 20McGrath
- 99Lyle
Falkirk
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mutch
- 2MercerBooked at 37mins
- 5DurnanBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMillerat 71'minutes
- 72McClelland
- 19DeveneySubstituted forKellyat 52'minutes
- 38Morrison
- 8Alston
- 14GomisBooked at 75mins
- 24FotheringhamSubstituted forLeitchat 58'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 9KeenaSubstituted forFrancisat 71'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 18SammonBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 6Miller
- 15Neilson
- 16Francis
- 17Leitch
- 20Laverty
- 25Cantley
- 33Kelly
- 99Miller
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Falkirk 0.
Derryn Kesson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Falkirk).
Booking
Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).
Scott Mercer (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Robbie Leitch (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Kieran McGrath replaces Niah Payne.
Booking
Robbie Leitch (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Leitch (Falkirk).
Booking
Scott Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Derryn Kesson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Leitch (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Akeel Francis (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.