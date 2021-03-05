Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa17:30WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa celebrates his winning penalty in this season's reverse fixture
Anwar El Ghazi won the reverse fixture for Villa by scoring a stoppage-time penalty

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says captain Jack Grealish "looks pain-free" but is unlikely to make his comeback from a shin problem on Saturday.

Matty Cash, Kortney Hause and Wesley are nearing a return to fitness, though this match comes too soon for them.

Willy Boly could start for Wolves, having returned from injury as an unused substitute for the midweek defeat at Manchester City.

Daniel Podence, Marcal and Raul Jimenez all remain unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa are becoming very difficult to predict. They showed they could cope without Jack Grealish when they beat Leeds last weekend, but they were pretty poor in his absence as they lost to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Wolves have been looking more like their old selves lately. Nuno Espirito Santo's side were well beaten in the end by Manchester City in midweek but they were still hard to break down. They didn't get much of a chance to attack against City but, apart from that game, they have had a bit more bite recently too.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Ben Howard

Villa Park is the only Premier League ground this season at which the team to score first has always won.
Aston Villa have won all five of their home league games when scoring first, and lost all five - as well as two cup ties - after conceding the opening goal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December and are looking to secure their first league double over Wolves since the 2003-04 season.
  • However, Wolves are vying to earn consecutive away league victories against Villa for the first time since 1960.
  • Villa have only won one of their six most recent home games in this fixture (D3, L2).

Aston Villa

  • They have an unrivalled win rate of 75% in Premier League matches played on Saturdays this season. Wolves are yet to win a league fixture in five attempts on a Saturday in 2020-21.
  • Villa have failed to score more than once in any of their past seven games, only managing five goals in total.
  • They have lost half of their 12 league matches since beating Crystal Palace on Boxing Day (W4, D2, L6).
  • All but one of their 12 league victories this season has been earned with a clean sheet, but Villa have lost 10 of the 11 games in which they've conceded.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Their solitary top-flight victory in the past nine away games came at Southampton last month (D3, L5).
  • Wolves have opened the scoring in just one of their last 17 league matches, a 1-0 win against Leeds last month.
  • They have conceded 23 away goals in the Premier League this season, already two more than in the whole of 2019-20.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City27205256173965
2Man Utd27149453322151
3Leicester27155746311550
4Chelsea27138642251747
5Everton2614483933646
6West Ham2613674031945
7Liverpool27127847351243
8Tottenham26126842271542
9Aston Villa251231038271139
10Arsenal26114113427737
11Leeds26112134344-135
12Wolves2797112837-934
13Crystal Palace2797112943-1434
14Southampton2686123144-1330
15Burnley2778121935-1629
16Brighton26511102633-726
17Newcastle2675142744-1726
18Fulham27411122133-1223
19West Brom2738162056-3617
20Sheff Utd2742211643-2714
View full Premier League table

