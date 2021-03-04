Premier League
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Leicester
Alexandre Lacazette was amongst the scorers as Arsenal enjoyed an excellent 3-1 victory over Leicester last Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork sustained a hamstring problem against Leicester in midweek and will be assessed.

Ashley Barnes is still out but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady have trained this week and could return after injury.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the hip issue suffered by Emile Smith Rowe against Leicester is not serious, but it is unclear if he will be fit.

Aside from that, Arteta has no other injury concerns.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Manchester United
That was a penalty in a 1-0 win at Manchester United on 1 November 2020

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0 and are aiming to complete a league double over Arsenal for the first time since the 1962-63 season.
  • Arsenal have not lost at Turf Moor in eight league meetings dating back to December 1973, and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five matches there.
  • The Gunners have conceded just seven goals in 13 Premier League encounters and have never let in more than one in a match.

Burnley

  • Burnley have only won once in eight Premier League games (D4, L3).
  • The Clarets could set a new club top-flight record on Saturday of five successive home draws.
  • Only Sheffield United have scored fewer top-flight goals this season than the 19 by Burnley. The Premier League record for fewest goals in a season by a team that avoided relegation is 28 by Leeds United in 1996-97 and Huddersfield Town 2017-18.
  • Ashley Barnes is the only current squad member to have scored a league goal for the Clarets against Arsenal. He is responsible for three of the seven Premier League goals the club have scored in this fixture.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have lost 11 league games this season. They have only had more defeats in a 38-match Premier League campaign in 2017-18, when beaten 13 times.
  • The Gunners are looking to avoid equalling their club record of failing to score in 11 games of a 38-match Premier League season, set in 2005-06.
  • However, they can score three or more goals in three consecutive fixtures in all competitions for the first time since September 2019.
  • The Gunners have won four of their past six away league games, as many as they had in their previous 18 attempts.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven Premier League goals against Burnley, more than he has against any other side in the division.

Saturday 6th March 2021

  • BurnleyBurnley12:30ArsenalArsenal
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
  • Aston VillaAston Villa17:30WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
  • BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion20:00LeicesterLeicester City

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City27205256173965
2Man Utd27149453322151
3Leicester27155746311550
4West Ham2613674031945
5Chelsea26128641251644
6Everton2613583833544
7Liverpool26127747341343
8Tottenham26126842271542
9Aston Villa251231038271139
10Arsenal26114113427737
11Leeds26112134344-135
12Wolves2797112837-934
13Crystal Palace2797112943-1434
14Southampton2686123144-1330
15Burnley2778121935-1629
16Brighton26511102633-726
17Newcastle2675142744-1726
18Fulham27411122133-1223
19West Brom2739152055-3518
20Sheff Utd2742211643-2714
