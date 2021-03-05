Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion20:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter
Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter questioned his side's disallowed goal in the defeat at West Brom last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion will assess the fitness of forward Aaron Connolly, who suffered a back spasm during training on Thursday.

Tariq Lamptey will see a specialist following a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue, while Florin Andone and Adam Webster remain out.

None of Leicester City's seven injured players are expected to return in time to play against Brighton.

Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet could be available to face Sheffield United.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester dropped more points in their draw at Burnley on Wednesday but they did not play too badly in that one considering their injury issues.

The Foxes have got another fight on their hands here. Brighton have ended up empty-handed in their past couple of games, against Crystal Palace and West Brom, but they are playing well and sooner or later they are going to get a result that their performance merits, or even get a bit of luck themselves.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Ben Howard

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has scored five goals and assisted three in his last six Premier League appearances against Brighton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton are winless in all seven Premier League meetings, failing to score in five of them (D2, L5).
  • Leicester have beaten Brighton twice this season, in the Premier League and FA Cup. They have not earned three wins against the same top-flight team in a season since 1963.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats, as many as in their previous 12 matches.
  • They could lose three successive league fixtures for the first time since November 2019.
  • Albion have recorded 66 shots, including 20 on target, in their past three games, but only scored once.
  • The Seagulls have earned only 10 points at home, the joint-worst record in the division.
  • Brighton have missed three of their eight Premier League penalties this season. Pascal Gross has missed two of his last four top-flight spot-kicks.
  • Gross has created 242 chances in the Premier League since Brighton's promotion in 2017-18, second only to Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne in that time.

Leicester City

  • Leicester could go three consecutive Premier League games without a win for the first time this season.
  • They are unbeaten in 12 away matches in all competitions (W7, D5), just two short of the club record set in December 2015.
  • Forward Kelechi Iheanacho has scored two goals in his past three away starts. He also scored a 90th-minute winner in Leicester's FA Cup victory at Brighton in February.
  • Jamie Vardy has scored just one goal in his past 13 appearances in all competitions.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City27205256173965
2Man Utd27149453322151
3Leicester27155746311550
4Chelsea27138642251747
5Everton2614483933646
6West Ham2613674031945
7Liverpool27127847351243
8Tottenham26126842271542
9Aston Villa251231038271139
10Arsenal26114113427737
11Leeds26112134344-135
12Wolves2797112837-934
13Crystal Palace2797112943-1434
14Southampton2686123144-1330
15Burnley2778121935-1629
16Brighton26511102633-726
17Newcastle2675142744-1726
18Fulham27411122133-1223
19West Brom2738162056-3617
20Sheff Utd2742211643-2714
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport