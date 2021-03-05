Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter questioned his side's disallowed goal in the defeat at West Brom last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion will assess the fitness of forward Aaron Connolly, who suffered a back spasm during training on Thursday.

Tariq Lamptey will see a specialist following a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue, while Florin Andone and Adam Webster remain out.

None of Leicester City's seven injured players are expected to return in time to play against Brighton.

Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet could be available to face Sheffield United.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester dropped more points in their draw at Burnley on Wednesday but they did not play too badly in that one considering their injury issues.

The Foxes have got another fight on their hands here. Brighton have ended up empty-handed in their past couple of games, against Crystal Palace and West Brom, but they are playing well and sooner or later they are going to get a result that their performance merits, or even get a bit of luck themselves.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are winless in all seven Premier League meetings, failing to score in five of them (D2, L5).

Leicester have beaten Brighton twice this season, in the Premier League and FA Cup. They have not earned three wins against the same top-flight team in a season since 1963.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats, as many as in their previous 12 matches.

They could lose three successive league fixtures for the first time since November 2019.

Albion have recorded 66 shots, including 20 on target, in their past three games, but only scored once.

The Seagulls have earned only 10 points at home, the joint-worst record in the division.

Brighton have missed three of their eight Premier League penalties this season. Pascal Gross has missed two of his last four top-flight spot-kicks.

Gross has created 242 chances in the Premier League since Brighton's promotion in 2017-18, second only to Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne in that time.

Leicester City