League Two
ExeterExeter City13:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Andrésson
  • 30Key
  • 6McArdle
  • 34Hartridge
  • 20Page
  • 16Willmott
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 14Randall
  • 17Jay
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Sparkes
  • 4Atangana
  • 9Seymour
  • 18Fisher
  • 22Lee
  • 31Dyer

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 18Akinola
  • 23Turley
  • 5Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 4Cissé
  • 28Freeman
  • 15Kemp
  • 39Johnson
  • 16Brophy

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 2Ling
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 11Dayton
  • 24Sweeney
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 35Abrahams
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham31168741261556
2Cambridge331671048301855
3Forest Green31159743321154
4Tranmere3116694437754
5Morecambe32157104443152
6Bolton32148104140150
7Salford311310840251549
8Newport3113993832648
9Exeter301211751371447
10Bradford30137103532346
11Harrogate32136133637-145
12Carlisle28134113932743
13Leyton Orient31126133734342
14Crawley30118114140141
15Walsall3181493640-438
16Stevenage33814112731-438
17Oldham31115154956-738
18Scunthorpe30122163239-738
19Mansfield31813103841-337
20Colchester31812113343-1036
21Port Vale3297164146-534
22Southend3277182147-2628
23Barrow3068163341-826
24Grimsby3066182249-2724
