Gillingham v Ipswich Town

GillinghamGillingham13:00IpswichIpswich Town
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 25Cundy
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 4O'Keefe
- 8Dempsey
- 10Graham
- 11Lee
- 21O'Connor
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 6Morton
- 7Willock
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 15Akinde
- 16MacDonald
- 17Johnson
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Holy
- 4Chambers
- 22Nsiala
- 5Wilson
- 30Kenlock
- 15Bishop
- 23Dozzell
- 17Bennetts
- 40Parrott
- 33Harrop
- 10Norwood
Substitutes
- 3Ward
- 6Woolfenden
- 7Edwards
- 9Jackson
- 20Sears
- 21Downes
- 28Cornell
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
Match report to follow.