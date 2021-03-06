League One
GillinghamGillingham13:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Ipswich Town

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 8Dempsey
  • 10Graham
  • 11Lee
  • 21O'Connor
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 6Morton
  • 7Willock
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Akinde
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Johnson

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Holy
  • 4Chambers
  • 22Nsiala
  • 5Wilson
  • 30Kenlock
  • 15Bishop
  • 23Dozzell
  • 17Bennetts
  • 40Parrott
  • 33Harrop
  • 10Norwood

Substitutes

  • 3Ward
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 7Edwards
  • 9Jackson
  • 20Sears
  • 21Downes
  • 28Cornell
Referee:
Graham Salisbury

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough31195751262562
2Hull331851054282659
3Lincoln City31176848311757
4Sunderland311412547262154
5Portsmouth31157948301852
6Doncaster29164949371252
7Ipswich30155103529650
8Accrington3013894133847
9Charlton32138114644247
10Oxford Utd30137104436846
11Crewe32129114240245
12Plymouth32129114351-845
13Blackpool28135103427744
14Gillingham32135144244-244
15MK Dons32119124744342
16Fleetwood321010123630640
17Shrewsbury2991193334-138
18Burton3087153755-1831
19Swindon3294193858-2031
20Bristol Rovers3186173050-2030
21Wimbledon3078153154-2329
22Northampton3278172649-2329
23Rochdale32610164159-1828
24Wigan3276193260-2827
