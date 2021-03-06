Watford v Nottingham Forest

WatfordWatford12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Bachmann
- 21Femenía
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31Sierralta
- 11Masina
- 10João Pedro
- 19Hughes
- 7Zinckernagel
- 23Sarr
- 18Gray
- 12Sema
Substitutes
- 3Ngakia
- 6Wilmot
- 15Cathcart
- 22Success
- 25Perica
- 28C Sánchez
- 32Navarro
- 33Elliot
- 44Hungbo
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Samba
- 2Christie
- 3Figueiredo
- 4Worrall
- 13Bong
- 37Garner
- 22Yates
- 28Knockaert
- 27Krovinovic
- 15Freeman
- 25Murray
Substitutes
- 6Mbe Soh
- 8Colback
- 11Ameobi
- 12Smith
- 16Jenkinson
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 23Lolley
- 24Blackett
- 33Taylor
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match report to follow.