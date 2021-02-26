Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mary Earps has previously played for Doncaster Rovers Belles, Birmingham City, Bristol Academy and Reading

Goalkeeper Mary Earps has signed a new contract with Manchester United.

The 27-year-old England international has agreed to stay at the Women's Super League side until June 2023, with the option for a further year.

Since moving to United from Wolfsburg in 2019 she has made 35 appearances for the club and has won eight England caps since her debut in 2017.

"The experience she has brought to the team has been key," manager Casey Stoney told the club website. external-link

"I know that Mary will continue to be an important part of the squad over the coming years, and I look forward to continuing our work with her."