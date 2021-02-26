Wolves have won three of their past four Premier League matches

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has warned of the "mess" that could be created by March's international break.

European nations are scheduled to play their first three 2022 World Cup qualifying matches between 24-31 March.

The Portuguese said there will be a "rush" from football's governing bodies to make up for the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as restrictions begin to be lifted.

"I'm just trying to tell you, the mistakes are continuing," Nuno said.

"Imagine the confusion organising these players from coming from all over Europe to join different countries, to play different countries, and not being able to go to your own country to prepare for the matches you're supposed to play.

"Just put it together and you see the mess that is created."

Wolves travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday (20:00 GMT), the first of four games they play before the break. The Premier League is set to resume three days after the international schedule is complete.

Nuno has called for more guidance from the Premier League and the UK government on the situation clubs can expect to face when players return from their national sides.

"What we expect is direction from the Premier League, the government, telling us. We as managers, what can we do? Which players can we count [on] when they return? How is it going to be, the competition, because some teams will have 15 in their squad going to international teams, some teams will have two or three.

"If they're allowed back in the country, when? All these circumstances need taking care of.

"This is what we're going to face now. The rush of trying to make things happen. We face a new normal in football, for sure. So many things are concerning me right now."