Angela Addison has scored one goal in 12 WSL matches this season

Tottenham Hotspur striker Angela Addison has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League side.

The 21-year-old has pledged her future to the club until the summer of 2022 with the option of a further year.

Addison has scored 11 goals in 41 appearances for Spurs since she joined the club in 2018.

"Our journey from the Championship to the WSL happened so quickly and I am proud of how much we have grown and improved," she told the club website. external-link

"I think as a team we are building in the right direction. Every training session, every game, we are getting better and that is what I want to be part of. I know we have so much more to give."