John Kennedy, left, has succeeded Neil Lennon as Celtic manager on a temporary basis

Interim Celtic manager John Kennedy insists he does not see the remainder of the season as a trial to land the top job on a permanent basis.

Kennedy had been assistant to Neil Lennon, who resigned on Wednesday with Celtic 18 points adrift of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

But the former Celtic defender is not concerned about his credentials for the role beyond the current campaign.

"This has never been about me," Kennedy said.

"I've no interest in looking beyond this period in terms of what's in store for me. It doesn't matter to me.

"The only thing that matters to me is doing the right thing for the club. I know the players and staff very well and I just want to guide them through this period to maximise what's left and try and get us back to what we know we can be."

Celtic have eight league matches remaining this term, including two Old Firm derbies, with Kennedy's first game in charge being the visit of Aberdeen on Saturday.

The 37-year-old has added fellow former centre-back Stephen McManus, currently in charge of the Celtic Under-18s, to his coaching staff.

Kennedy played alongside Lennon at the club and said he was "gutted" that the Northern Irishman had lost his job.

Asked if a spectacular run of late-season form could earn him the position full-time, he replied: "I've no idea and I don't care about that, honestly. What will be will be.

"I'm very honoured to be given this opportunity, and I'm not saying this because it might create a headline, but I genuinely care about nothing but the club and the players and doing the right thing for everyone involved."

Moyes & Brown rule themselves out

West Ham United manager David Moyes has assured fans of the Premier League club that his contract extension will get sorted and he will not be filling the Celtic vacancy.

Moyes has been linked with the club where he began his playing career numerous times in the past.

"I have no intentions of going anywhere," he said.

Meanwhile, Celtic captain Scott Brown, who is currently working to obtain his coaching badges, rejected the suggestion he could move into the coaching staff, or even apply for the manager's role itself.

The midfielder turns 36 in June and his current contract expires at the end of the season.

"I'm still too young for that," Brown said of a coaching role. "I'm doing my badges, learning from John quite a lot, the manager [Lennon] and other managers.

"But now is not the right time for me to be jumping into being a player/coach or a coach. I think I've still got a lot to offer on the field or within the lads in the training ground."

The former Scotland captain's future at Celtic Park has yet to be resolved, but Brown indicated he may speak to outgoing chief executive Peter Lawwell regarding a new deal.

"I still feel good and fit, but it depends if a new manager comes in, if John stays, whatever the script is," he said. "I've got a lot of time to sit down and think about it over the summer.

"A new manager might come in and see me just turning 36 and think I'm not going to be part of it, but I'm big and old enough to take that on the chin. Me and Peter will maybe work something out before that happens."