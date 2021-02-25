The race for the Gibson Cup started in October this season due to Covid-19

The Northern Ireland Football League has said it was "blindsided" by news that the Irish Cup will be played in May.

The Irish FA met on Thursday night and announced on Friday that the competition will start, and be played to a conclusion, that month.

NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor said he did not know the meeting was taking place.

"We have had discussions with the IFA and in fairness to the president he has been very clear in the media that the Irish Cup would be played," Lawlor said.

"In all of the meetings we have had internally in NIFL, we have always worked around models that had five Irish Cup dates, so we were aware that there would be five games.

"What we were not aware of was that there was a meeting taking place last night (Thursday) and that actual dates were being set.

"So the blindside for us and the disappointment was that we had changed the date, we then got a March date back and they took an April date, and we thought we would work together on those further rounds of the competition.

"That was our understanding, but then there was a meeting and five dates in May were announced without any consultation with us. That is the disappointment for us to be truthful."

NIFL 'dodged a bullet' with postponement

Lawlor was speaking at a media briefing provided by himself and interim NIFL managing director Stephen Mills, at which they both said that it is still possible that all 38 games of the Irish Premiership fixture calendar will be played, and that a 33-game season would be the worst-case scenario.

It was also revealed that the Women's Premiership season would start at the end of April, while Lawlor said he hopes that fans will be able to attend matches in Northern Ireland again by Easter.

When asked about a number of matches switching venues in the last week because of the weather, Lawlor admitted that the league "dodged a bullet" by the Warrenpoint Town-Glentoran match being postponed last Saturday after the venue had been switched.

The match was originally due to take place at Milltown but when the pitch was waterlogged it was moved to the Glens' Oval home, only for the pitch there to later fail an inspection.

The decision to switch the game to east Belfast had raised questions about the number of home games each side in the Irish Premiership would play during the course of the season, with the two remaining matches between the sides due to be played at Milltown.

"We were under a lot of pressure last Saturday morning, there was a decision that we made and being totally truthful, hand on heart, I think we were very lucky that game was called off," Lawlor explained.

"I think we dodged a bullet because, with hindsight, that possibly could have been the wrong decision and could have caused a lot of controversy.

"We make decisions under pressure and sitting here today, I look back and think we got away with one there. Unless there is a fixture that can be swapped back in the opposite direction, then we have to learn from this and say that it will not happen again."

Extra week in June could help with fixtures

On the issue of the league's desire to play all 38 matches, Mills and Lawlor both admitted that it will be a challenge with only one team having played more than half of their fixtures to date.

The end of May is the current date by which the Irish FA has to nominate teams to take part in Europe next season, but Lawlor is hopeful that there could be some flexibility from Uefa on that deadline.

"Playing all 38 obviously cuts out all controversy whatsoever. There will be no ifs, buts or maybes - a team will have played 38 games and they are the champions. If we have to go to 33 there is always going to be a bit of 'what if' but going to 38 removes that," Lawlor continued.

"It will be tight, we are close to the wire and there are a number of factors that we have to consider - health and safety, the weather and in the background there could be international call-ups to deal with.

"We will give it our best shot, but we are not going into it blinded and if we have to review it, we will. There may be some factors that are out of our control down the line that ultimately will make this decision for us.

"The end of May deadline is one that we are still looking for clarity on and are in discussions with Uefa. It is a personal opinion but I believe there could be a bit of flexibility that would allow us to stretch it out by a week that could open up one or two more matchdays."