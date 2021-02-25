Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Abraham Odoh left Charlton Athletic last summer after 18 months at The Valley

Rochdale have signed free agent forward Abraham Odoh on an 18-month deal.

The 20-year-old Londoner had been on trial at Spotland for a month, having been without a club since leaving Charlton Athletic last summer - but he has agreed a contract until July 2022.

Ex-Millwall academy player Odoh was on loan at non-league London sides Edgware and Tooting & Mitcham before joining Charlton in February 2019.

Odoh made just one professional appearance for the Addicks.

That came in Charlton's 1-0 FA Cup third round defeat at home to West Bromwich Albion in January 2020, when he played the full 90 minutes.

"He was a young lad who had a very bright future at a very early age," said Dale boss Brian Barry-Murphy. "He left Millwall's academy, then burst onto the scene at Charlton, and for whatever reason hasn't been able to progress there.

"We can offer him the chance of playing league football, which probably helped us in this case because he had a lot of suitors at top Category 1 clubs in the Premier League, mainly at under-23 level."

