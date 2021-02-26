Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Jack Stevens has made 20 appearances this season in all competitions for Oxford United

Oxford United goalkeeper Jack Stevens has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

Academy graduate Stevens, 23, was due to be out of contract with the U's at the end of this season.

"There's nowhere I'd rather be," Stevens told BBC Radio Oxford. "I get on really well with the coaches and the gaffer's playing style suits me."

Stevens made his senior debut towards the end of the 2018-19 season, having turned fully professional in May 2016.