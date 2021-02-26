Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran celebrate winning last season's Irish Cup after victory over Ballymena in July

The Irish FA has said this season's Irish Cup will be started and played to a conclusion in May - Covid-19 restrictions permitting.

This was ratified by the Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee on Thursday.

"We have consistently said it is our intention to complete our marquee domestic competition," said Irish FA president David Martin.

The involvement of non 'elite' Championship clubs meant the scheduled first round on 9 January was postponed.

However, the IFA president says that the association still wants Intermediate and Championship clubs to compete in this season's competition.

Holders Glentoran are scheduled to face Dundela in their opener but the Championship club's manager Colin Nixon said earlier this month that the prospect of his team attempting to play in potentially one match after the cancellation of this season's second-tier league would be "farcical".

"We understand that Intermediate and Championship clubs need as much time to plan and prepare as possible," insisted Martin.

"There will be an opportunity for clubs to arrange friendly matches which will hopefully go some way to negate the lack of football they've experienced.

"We will work closely with clubs, leagues and officials throughout the process and liaise regularly with the Northern Ireland Executive."

The round of 32 ties, drawn in December, are set to take place at the beginning of May with dates for the remainder of the competition still to be scheduled.

As it stands, only the 12 Irish Premiership clubs of the 32 teams involved are deemed 'elite'.

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup - Round of 32

Queen's University v Bangor

Warrenpoint Town v Ballyclare Comrades

Ards v Dollingstown

Coleraine v Crusaders

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

H&W Welders v St James Swifts

Institute v PSNI

Knockbreda v Newington

Loughgall v Banbridge Town

Ballinamallard Utd v Dergview

Cliftonville v Portstewart

Linfield v Annagh Utd

Larne v Newry City

Glentoran v Dundela

Ballymena Utd v Portadown

Carrick Rangers v Belfast Celtic