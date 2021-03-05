Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45CardiffCardiff City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|34
|22
|7
|5
|48
|25
|23
|73
|2
|Brentford
|34
|18
|9
|7
|61
|36
|25
|63
|3
|Watford
|34
|18
|9
|7
|45
|24
|21
|63
|4
|Swansea
|32
|18
|8
|6
|41
|23
|18
|62
|5
|Reading
|34
|17
|6
|11
|46
|37
|9
|57
|6
|Bournemouth
|34
|15
|10
|9
|49
|33
|16
|55
|7
|Barnsley
|33
|16
|6
|11
|41
|37
|4
|54
|8
|Cardiff
|34
|15
|8
|11
|53
|35
|18
|53
|9
|Middlesbrough
|34
|14
|8
|12
|40
|36
|4
|50
|10
|Millwall
|34
|10
|16
|8
|34
|31
|3
|46
|11
|Stoke
|34
|11
|12
|11
|39
|39
|0
|45
|12
|Bristol City
|34
|14
|3
|17
|36
|46
|-10
|45
|13
|Luton
|33
|12
|8
|13
|28
|37
|-9
|44
|14
|Preston
|34
|13
|4
|17
|38
|44
|-6
|43
|15
|Blackburn
|33
|11
|7
|15
|46
|39
|7
|40
|16
|Nottm Forest
|34
|10
|10
|14
|28
|33
|-5
|40
|17
|QPR
|32
|10
|10
|12
|32
|39
|-7
|40
|18
|Derby
|33
|10
|8
|15
|25
|37
|-12
|38
|19
|Huddersfield
|34
|10
|7
|17
|39
|51
|-12
|37
|20
|Coventry
|34
|8
|11
|15
|31
|46
|-15
|35
|21
|Birmingham
|34
|8
|11
|15
|26
|42
|-16
|35
|22
|Rotherham
|32
|9
|5
|18
|35
|43
|-8
|32
|23
|Sheff Wed
|33
|9
|7
|17
|24
|40
|-16
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|33
|5
|8
|20
|23
|55
|-32
|23
From Ridley Scott: A chilling tale of isolation at the end of the earth
Steady hands and cool heads are required with £100,000 at stake