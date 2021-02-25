Last updated on .From the section Rangers

The instant impact of Nathan Patterson (right) helped send Steven Gerrard's Rangers through

Teenage full-back Nathan Patterson's Rangers redemption can be the "biggest learning curve of his career", says manager Steven Gerrard.

The 19-year-old returned from self-isolation for the Europa League visit of Royal Antwerp after being one of five players who breached Covid rules.

Patterson netted within 17 seconds of coming on at half-time as Rangers won 9-5 on aggregate to reach the last 16.

"It's been quite a week for him," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"It was the reaction that he needed and we are trying to draw a line under it. He needs to understand what the people at this club think of him and the opportunity he's got.

"I have made similar mistakes myself. I hope he takes on board what we have said to him this week. It could be the biggest learning curve of that boy's career.

"He's a wonderful footballer with a big future. As someone who has kids myself, I want to be someone who gives people a second chance."

Rangers finally put the tie beyond the Belgians at Ibrox with penalties in the closing stages from Borna Barisic and Cedric Itten securing a 5-2 second-leg win and progress to the last 16 for the second season running.

Alfredo Morelos and Patterson struck either side of Lior Refaelov's equaliser in a contest that threatened to match the bedlam of the first leg.

Ryan Kent then fired Rangers 3-1 ahead, only for Didier Lamkel Ze to reduce the deficit, before Gerrard's men overwhelmed the visitors with Morelos leading the way throughout.

The Colombian striker scored once in each leg but, comprising assists and winning penalties, was involved in eight of his side's nine goals across the tie.

"It was probably Alfredo's best performance of the season," added Gerrard. "He likes this competition.

"He was unplayable, strong, held the ball up well for us and was really physical and their defenders couldn't handle him.

"He is really settled off the pitch at the moment with his family and coming into work with a smile on his face."

While pleased with his side's performance, Gerrard sounded a note of caution.

"Some of our play was outstanding, the first three were top high-level goals," he added. "But as a perfectionist, we still have to look at the areas we went wrong."